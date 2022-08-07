Chinsurah: Some miscreants shot an undertrial prisoner brought for a health check-up at Imambara District Hospital in Chinsurah at around 12 noon on Saturday. The incident triggered tension in the entire area.

The injured undertrial prisoner and notorious criminal Toton Biswas was brought from Hooghly Correctional Facility to the hospital for a medical checkup. The prison van stopped in front of the emergency gate of the hospital while Toton was being brought in another car. The incident took place during the visiting hours at the hospital amid a crowd of patients in the emergency section.

According to local sources, three assailants were inside the hospital, and they carried firearms in a yellow bag. The sound of gunshots had spread panic on the hospital premises, though no one other than Biswas himself was injured. Toto was shot in the stomach and sustained a severe injury.

Police officials including CP Chandannagar Commissionerate Amit P Javalgi, DC Headquarters Nidhi Rani, DC Chandannagar Vidit Raj Bhundesh, ACP Sadar Moumita Das Ghosh, and IC Chunchura Anupam Chakraborty rushed to the hospital soon after the incident was reported.

Toton Biswas is currently facing multiple charges including murder, extortion, and robbery. He has been in jail for more than three years on charges related to drug trafficking. This is not the first time that the gangster has been attacked. Earlier, the notorious criminal Vishal Das -- who is also currently lodged in jail -- had tried to kill Biswas in Rabindranagar.