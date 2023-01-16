WB: Two ferries with over 500 people trapped in Bay of Bengal; rescue underway
Published on: 3 hours ago
South 24 Parganas (WB): Two passenger ferries carrying about 500 to 600 pilgrims from Gangasagar are reported to be stranded in the ocean since Sunday night due to fog heavy fog and low tide. The state administration has sent relief items for the pilgrims, while two Hovercrafts of the Indian Coast Guard are conducting the rescue operation.
