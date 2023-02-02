Srirampur: Two workers died and five got severe injuries following a cylinder blast at a steel factory on Delhi Road at the Piarapur village in Srirampur on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Gueram Dalui (48) from Piarapur, and Pankaj Das (20) from the Belu area. The injured are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Srirampur.

As informed by the sources, around 900 workers at the Ganesh Steel factory were in the process of gas cutting when suddenly the cylinder exploded. Some were injured in the explosion while one died on the spot. Another person died while being taken to the hospital. Many workers immediately started fleeing the factory premises while some of them ransacked the office after the explosion. The Srirampur police station was alerted about the incident. The officials thereafter rushed to the spot to handle the situation. Chapdani MLA Arindam Guin also visited the incident site to take a stock of the situation.

"Gas cutting work of iron was going on when the incident happened. At that time, I suddenly heard a loud noise and rushed to see two people lying on the floor. Blood was dripping from one's hands and another's legs. It seems that there was a cell of gunpowder. It was lying by the side after the accident," one of the workers at the factories said.

"We want to help the family of the deceased," another labourer, Bulu Das said. Referring to one of his coworkers, Das said, "His nephew is among the dead. He was working in the room next to the place where the explosion took place. We suddenly heard a loud noise. A gunpowder cell burst suddenly," Das added. "We have iron scrap work here. We have spoken to the factory authorities. The families of the workers will be helped. I have not been to the spot yet. I cannot say how it happened. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," he further said.

MLA Arindam Guin said, "The iron cutting operation was going on. Suddenly there was an explosion. Two people died on the spot. Three of them were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. The reason is not ascertained. Workers have to help. It is necessary to see if the documents of all the factories in the area are correct," Guin said.

The police officials have launched a probe into the matter and have reassured that the culprit will be severely punished once found.