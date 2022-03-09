Kolkata: West Bengal assembly speaker, Biman Bandopadhyay, suspended two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the house on Wednesday, on the charges of creating ruckus on the floor of the house on March 7. The two BJP legislators who were suspended are Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukhopadhyay.

The state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Partha Chattopadhyay strongly criticized the two legislators for their alleged misconduct on the floor of the house on Monday and pleaded for disciplinary action against them. A resolution demanding suspension of the two MLAs was placed in the house and was cleared by voice vote. They have been suspended for the entire budget session of the assembly.

Earlier, on Monday, the Governor could not read out his budget speech for about 77 minutes following the protest of the BJP legislators on the floor of the house. The BJP legislators created a ruckus on the assembly floor when the state governor, Jagdeep Dhankar was about to read out his speech on the occasion of the inaugural session of the budget session of the assembly.

Partha Chattopadhyay said that the agitation was being mainly led by Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukhopadhyay. The state Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that their behavior was inappropriate with the tradition and protocols of the assembly. He also said that if taken lightly the matter will be set a precedence in the history of the state assembly.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was not in the assembly at this moment and hence there was no official reaction from BJP on this count. However, Mihir Goswami said that the Trinamool Congress took the advantage of their numerical majority in the house. "The people of West Bengal will never accept such things, he added.

Meanwhile, Sudip Mukhopadhyay said such an approach on part of the state government is unacceptable. "This proves how autocratic is the approach of the state government," he said.

