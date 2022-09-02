Kolkata: The political turmoil in West Bengal for the past few days following Jawhar Sircar's controversial comment has left the Trinamool Congress red-faced.

Trinamool supremo has noticed how the party leadership is hurling accusations and counter-accusations against each other. She doesn't want the water to get muddier. Instead, the party is aiming at a good ending to the whole script.

According to sources within the party, the top leadership is talking to the government, trying to seek a logical solution to this issue at the earliest. The way Jawhar Sircar openly spoke against the party is definitely not acceptable to the top brass of Trinamool Congress. Since he is not the mouthpiece of the party, the state's ruling party says that his speech is exclusively the government's own. Sircar's speech suggests that the party should give him a reprieve if he finds it difficult to work with the Trinamool Congress but he should be allowed to part his ways with the party in an honorable way.

There are speculations that Trinamool Congress spokesperson Sukhendushekhar Roy has been tasked to look into the matter. However, the Trinamool Congress or Sircar himself has made no comment about the entire process. Both Roy and Sircar refused to comment when approached for a reaction. However, one thing that's clear is that the TMC supremo is not happy with his statement as he clearly said he is ready to quit if Mamata Banerjee wants.

This also suggests that he was not forced to leave the parliament, but was informed, with the liberty to take any decision of his choice. So, the presence or absence of Jawhar Sircar in the Trinamool Congress in the coming days depends solely on the parliamentarian. If he stays, he will have to work according to the party's discipline in the future.