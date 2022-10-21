Kolkata: Three fugitive businessmen, known as Pandey Brothers from the Shibpur area of West Bengal's Howrah district have been arrested by Kolkata Police from Gujarat and Odisha on Friday morning.

Police sources said that the three accused-Sailesh, Rohit and Arvind Pandey- from whose accounts earlier police uncovered illegal transactions of Rs 207 crore. Police sources said that one more person has been arrested in the case taking the total number of arrests to four.

Also Read: Ex-KLO militant Malkhan Singh arrested by West Bengal STF

They further revealed that the investigators will present the accused in court and seek remand of the accused. They further revealed that the Pandey Brothers are also involved in illegal chit funds and fraudulent online gaming apps. "We will seek to know through interrogation where else they have stashed unaccounted for cash," police sources said.