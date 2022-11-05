Midnapore (West Bengal): Telia Bhola Fish worth several lakhs of Rupees were netted in the Digha estuary on Saturday. A whopping 36 kg of the pricy fish was caught by fishermen. With a market value of Rs 8000 per kg the latest catch will be sold for at least Rs. 5.28 lakhs.

The priced catch was picked up by a trawler called Kanthi Dharani and brought to the Digha KPS for sale. It was eventually purchased by a Kolkata-based company. Elaborating on the reason behind the high price of the fish Vivek Karan, the owner of the trawler said that it is in high demand as it is used in making life-saving medicines.

Earlier on October 8 as many as 22 Telia Bhola Fish were caught in Digha. The market value of the fish was about Rs 1 core. Each fish weighed about 20 kgs.