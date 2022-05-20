Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the teacher's job of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of alleged SSC scam-riddled former West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari, in the government-aided school she was working in, and further ordered her not to be allowed inside school premises till further orders. The bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also instructed Adhikari to refund the salary she was paid for the tenure already served.

The bench remarked November 2018 was the beginning of the said time period, further noting that she would have to pay back the amount in two installments to the registrar. This comes a day after CBI filed an FIR against both the former MoS and his daughter for failing to appear before them within the stipulated deadline. The duo was booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) among other charges.

