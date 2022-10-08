Raiganj (West Bengal): A carnival with Durga idols in the Raiganj town of North Dinajpur district ended in tragedy on Friday evening. The officials of a Durga Puja committee came up with the idea of parading their Durga idol on an ox cart. But things took a turn for the worst when two bulls suddenly became violent and gored one person to death, official sources said.

They also said as over two dozen people were injured when the usually docile animals went on a rampage. According to police the two bulls suddenly snapped the ropes that tied them to the card and charged at the crowd. They also said that the loud noise and bright lights at the venue may have startled the bulls.

The bulls gored several people as spectators screamed in fear and desperately tried to get out of the way of the raging beasts. Police personnel deployed at the spot struggled to control the hulking animals. A video of the incident showed a policeman trying to grab a bull by its horns and when a youth tried to help him by trying to grab it from behind, the bull swatted him away with one kick to his abdomen. Seeing this the policeman immediately let go of the bull as the youth lay on the road wreathing in pain.

Police sources said that the injured were rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital where one person identified as Sadhan Karnakar succumbed to his injuries. " He was suffering from a severe head injury. We tried to stabilize him in the ICU by putting him on ventilation. But he passed away," said a doctor attending to the deceased. Local MLA Krishna Kalyani said that he will provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of the deceased in his personal capacity.