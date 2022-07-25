Kolkata: As ordered by the Calcutta High Court on Saturday, West Bengal Minister and ex-Education Minister of the state Partha Chatterjee has been brought out of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata this morning and will be shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance today. The minister will be accompanied by a doctor from SSKM Hospital and his advocate, as per Calcutta HC's order.

The minister has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the SSC recruitment scam. The Calcutta HC had passed his shifting orders as requested in the ED plea that demanded the transfer of ‘highly influential’ Chatterjee from the state-run SSKM hospital to an impartial hospital owing to his ill health, further alleging that the state-run hospital was trying to hide the accused in the name of treatment.

Challenging the lower court order to shift Chatterjee to SSKM treatment on Saturday, ED lawyer Debashis Roy said, “The role of this hospital is questionable. We have noticed that the ED officers are being mistreated and they are being threatened. More than 21 crores and 20 mobiles have been recovered. The matter is very serious because the person arrested is a very influential person”.

The HC bench headed by Justice Vivek Chowdhury accepted the plea on Saturday and asked the central agency to arrange for an air ambulance so that he can be taken to the neighbouring state for treatment.

Chatterjee was arrested by ED on Friday for his alleged involvement in the SSC recruitment scam. He was given two days of custody by a lower court and will be heard on Monday where Chatterjee will be present virtually.