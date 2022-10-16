Rampurhat (West Bengal): In a shocking incident a passenger in the Howrah-Malda Intercity Express pushed off a man from the running train and then nonchalantly uttered prayers and went back to his seat. The incident took place on Saturday night, police said.

Railway officials said that the accused got involved in an altercation with the man which soon turned into a scuffle. A video of the incident shot by a specially-abled passenger showed the two sides pushing and shoving each other and suddenly the accused pushed the man out of the running train. The incident took place at Tarapith Road and Rsmpurhat Station, Railway officials said.

As the train was nearing Tarapith, where a famous Kali temple is located, the accused calmly offered prayers and went back to his seat. Police sources said that the specially-abled person then got off the train and informed the Murarai Police station about the incident.

RPF sources said that the injured passenger has been identified as Sajal Sekh (25), a resident of the Sundhipur area of Rampurhat. They further revealed that the altercation between Sajal and the accused started at the Mallarpur station and then he was pushed off the running train by the accused.

Later Sajal was rescued in critical condition near the tracks and admitted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. Police said that they are yet to know the whereabouts of the accused and the search is on to nab him.