Kolkata: A CBI team on Friday visited arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's Bolpur residence and questioned his daughter in connection with its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling case. A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which included a woman officer, questioned Sukanya Mondal, sources said.

After being at the Nichupatti residence of the TMC Birbhum district president for little over an hour, the CBI team went to a nearby post office in connection with the probe. Sukanya Mondal is allegedly a shareholder in a rice mill linked to her father. CBI sleuths had visited the rice mill and seized a few vehicles, which were allegedly owned by others but used by the TMC leader. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling case and is in its custody at present. (PTI)