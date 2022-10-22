Kolkata: The Kolkata Police STF has seized a whooping 3600 kg drugs worth Rs 30 crores on Saturday in Kolkata. Police sources said that three persons- identified as Sultan Ahmed, Md Kalim and Firoz Alam-have been arrested after the drugs were sized from a godown. They further revealed the drug has been identified as Poppy Straw, a type of opium. Police said that the incident has a connection with Jharkhand. (Further details awaited)