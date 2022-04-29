Hazaribagh: In an exemplary move, a group of 800 women from Hazaribagh started Churchu Nari Energy Farmer Producer Company Limited to cultivate watermelons on 200 acres of land. The women farmers have set a target of selling watermelons worth around Rs 25 to 30 lakh, in which about Rs 17 lakh worth of watermelons have been sold.

ETV Bharat spoke to the company's director Sumitra Devi who added, "We went to the women whose land was lying vacant." Later, Geeta Devi of Churchu Nari Urja Farmer Producer Company said, "the land on which we are standing was once barren and farming was impossible but we women together made it cultivable."

Another farmer Manju Devi said, "we will build our house and send our children to a private school with the money we earn."

Meanwhile, many organizations have also come forward to help them including Johar, Jharkhand State livelihood Promotion Society, and Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives Tata Trust. Shiv Nath Chatterjee, CEO of a company said, "we are sending watermelons to West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar."

Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahai said that the success of the women is an example of teamwork. She added that they will take forward the model to other villages of the state so that more women can be empowered.

