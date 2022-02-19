Hyderabad: Rajendra Singh is a water conservationist and environmentalist from Alwar district of Rajasthan. He is also known as 'Waterman of India', he won the Magsaysay Award in 2001 and Stockholm Water Prize in 2015. He runs an NGO called 'Tarun Bharat Sangh' (TBS), which was founded in 1975.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajendra Singh pointed out that all the figures given by the National Water Development Authority for river connectivity were inaccurate and that no state would accept the existence of surplus water.

'Waterman of India' Rajendra Singh moots to set up Water Universities

He said that connection was not the solution to the water problem in the country and pointed out that water conservation is crucial. He opined that there should be a water literacy movement in the country to connect the hearts and minds of the people with the rivers. He suggested that the Central government should set up Water Universities in the country.