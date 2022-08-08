Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly raped by a young man at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The accused was identified as Chinmai Saikya (22), who was working as a watchman in the same area. According to police, he entered the victim's house when she was alone and raped her on August 4. He threatened her with dire consequences if he reveals it to anyone. However, the issue came to light when she informed her sister about it. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case and took up the investigation. It is learnt that the accused has been detained by the police.

