Lakhimpur Kheri: A man was killed in a tiger attack in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in the Gola region on Thursday. In the last six days, this is the fourth death in tiger attacks in the Gola area. The deceased has been identified as Hiralal, a watchman of Bajaj Sugar Mills Farm on Aliganj Road in the Gola Range of Dakshinpuri Forest Division.

According to sources, Hiralal's body was found in the sugarcane field on Thursday morning. On investigation, pugmarks of tigers were found near the spot. The tiger reportedly dragged Hiralal to the sugarcane field and mauled him, leading to his death.

On being informed, the police and forest department team reached the spot in the morning.

South Kheri DFO Sanjay Biswal said, "The incidents are happening at different places. We have been camping in the area for three days. We appeal to people not to go to sugarcane fields and forests."

Sanjay Biswas has warned the people of the Gola area and the area around the forest not to go into the woods. Biswas said, "If you go to the sugarcane fields, then go by making noise or go in a group. Forest teams have been deployed in the area. These incidents are happening in different places. Our team is asking people to be aware and cautious."