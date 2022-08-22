Dehradun: As rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand, a CCTV footage of two students of a private school suffering electrocutions on Monday evening and being rescued by the fellow passengers while boarding a share autorickshaw has surfaced. Sources said the rescued duo are students of St. Thomas School.

They were looking for a ride home when the mishap occurred. The 2 minute 48 seconds video shows a blue autorickshaw pulling over on the road inundated with rain water near the bus stand. A passenger boards the autorickshaw and a boy clad in uniform seen suffering electrocutions while attempting to board the auto.

Another passenger waiting at the bus stop is seen pulling the boy away from the electrified spot to safety. While he checks whether the boy was okay, another girl also wearing uniform seen trying to board passenger seat. She is seen falling down in the electrified inundated spot.

Watch how alert Good Samaritans saved electrocuted girl's life in Dehradun

A passenger who had already boarded the autorickshaw alerts the other passengers in the bus stop and autorickshaw driver. The latter takes a quick look at the girl who is lying still in the inundated water and then drives away his autorickshaw. While some passengers move away to a safe distance, a couple of passengers take it upon themselves to save the girl.

One of them takes a plastic sheet and covers the girl so that he can lift her without getting electrocuted. Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider who witnessed the incident is seen stopping the vehicle and approaching towards the girl only to rush back to safety after suffering electrocutions.

The girl while being dragged to safety is dropped midway as one of them helping her suffers electrocutions. She too suffers another wave of electrocution. Those seen moving the girl is finally seen making the girl sit up. In the final few seconds of the video, the girl is seen standing up on her feet much to the relief of her saviours.