Patna: In a shocking incident, a car hit the bike near the Nageshwar Colony intersection of Patna. After which the person riding the bike fell and suffered injuries. The collision was so strong that he could not even stand up. With great difficulty he reached the car and asked the man at the driver's seat to take him to a hospital. But, instead of helping the bike rider, the man dragged him for about 100 meters and sped away with the car.

Watch: Car driver hits man, drags him before leaving him to his fate in Patna

While the injured person fell unconscious after being dragged for some distance. Meanwhile, the local people, who gathered at the spot and tried to make him to drink water, but when his condition deteriorated, they admitted him to a nearby hospital. The people, who was present there, made a video of this whole accident, which went viral on social media. It can be clearly seen in the video how the car driver dragging the middle aged man and driving away from the spot.

