Kodenchery, Kerala: A video of a quick-witted man driving a lorry that caught fire in the Kodenchery town in Kerala has gone viral on social media. The lorry was laden with rice straw and it caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power line. The lorry driver, scared, jumped out of the lorry, while a man witnessing the incident made a heroic entry.

Shaji Varghese jumped in the driver's seat and prevented a major accident from happening. He drove the lorry into an empty playground to save the residents and the town from a possible explosion. He drove it in a 'zig-zag' manner to offload the rice straw as much as he could and somehow managed to dodge a massive tragedy.

