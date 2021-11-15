Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has a penchant for controversies. He has now released a video-recorded message expressing his desire to be cremated according to Hindu rituals and not buried.

In the video released on Sunday, Rizvi mentioned that his body must be handed over to his Hindu friend, Mahant Narasimha Nanda Saraswati of the Dasna temple, and he should light his pyre.



Wasim Rizvi has earned the ire of his entire community after he challenged 26 'ayats' of the Quran and then claimed to have written a new Quran. He has reportedly received death threats from Muslim groups for filing a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of verses from the Quran, which he alleges "teach violence".

IANS