Washim (Amravati): A farmer from Washim Taluka in the Amravati district of Maharashtra unable to meet the ever-increasing cost of cultivation through tractors, switched to horse-driven tillage for his farmlands.

Bhaurao Suryabhan Dhangar hailing from Shelgaon Ghuge finding it hard to meet the expenses of ploughing his farmlands with tractors taking on a rent, trained his domesticated horse for ploughing his agriculture fields. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dhangar said, "The land tillage through tractors has become costly. Besides, tractor owners don't turn up on time when you needed them the most for the cultivation purpose. Hence, I began tending two horses Raja and Tulsha which I had purchased a few years ago. Both the horses have been trained in ploughing the field."