Nagpur: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh made a strong allegation against the Surat police saying that he was forcefully taken to a hospital by the police forcefully while he was in Surat. The MLA further alleged that around 20-25 people forcefully held him and injected him, with foul political intentions.

The Shiv Sena MLA had gone to Surat to meet with rebel Minister Eknath Shinde who was camping at a hotel in the city along with around 33 MLAs. Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil also accompanied Deshmukh to Surat. Nitin Deshmukh, who is presently in Nagpur, made this strong statement against the police at the Nagpur airport. He further added that he supports Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.