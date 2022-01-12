Sultanpur: The MP-MLA court has issued an arrest warrant against former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday. The court of Sultanpur has ordered Maurya to appear by January 24 in the case of making objectionable remarks on Gods and Goddesses in 2014.

Maurya had been accused of stoking communal feelings when he was in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2014. Reacting to the arrest warrant, Maurya laughed off the development saying, "All this and much more will happen now."

Meanwhile, the former minister Swami Prasad Maurya did not appear in the court on Wednesday, thus the judge of MP-MLA court ordered the arrest warrant issued against the accused.

