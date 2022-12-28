Ward boy attacks lady doctor in Maharashtra
Ward boy attacks lady doctor in Maharashtra
Nashik (Maharashtra): A ward boy Aniket Dongre was arrested for attacking a lady doctor with equipment used in surgery at hospital in Nashik, Police said on Wednesday. "A case has been filed into the matter and doctor's condition is stable. Ward body was angry with lady doctor as she had argument with his friend and attacked her", DCP Nashik said.
