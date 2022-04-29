Warangal (Telangana): In a bizarre incident a pet dog has misplaced Rs 1.50 lakh at Nachinapalli village in Warangal district in Telengana on Wednesday.

The incident came to the fore when Kasu Cheralu a resident of Nachinapalli village found his hard earned money missing. Cheralu who always kept the money in a bag tied to his waist claimed that he had kept the bag under the table and went for a bath but didn't find it later. Cheralu alleged that the his pet dog had carried it and dumped it somewhere.

It has been a practise for Cheralu to tie the bag around his waist wherever he went. He claimed that only during his bath he used to untie it and kept it under the table. According to him on Wednesday also he did the same thing but when he came to the room after the bath he could neither find the bag nor the dog.

Also Read: Over 100 stray dogs poisoned in Telangana village

He appealed to everyone to give back the bag in case they have found it.