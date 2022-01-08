New Delhi: With the Election Commission's (EC) announcing the schedule for the Assembly elections in five states on Saturday, claims and counter claims of victory has started flowing thick and fast among political parties. While the BJP claimed that the mandate will be in its favor in the upcoming Assembly elections, Opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party (SP),Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sought to refute the saffron party's claim with allegations of misleading the public and use of Central agencies against Opposition parties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was confident under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi people will give BJP a chance to serve them once again.

"I am sure that @narendramodi Under the leadership of the BJP, the people will give a chance to serve the BJP again by expressing their faith in the development and public welfare works done by the state governments," tweeted Shah.

BJP president J P Nadda in a series of tweets said that his party will return power with an overwhelming majority with the blessings of the people.

"In the upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will again get the blessings of the people. BJP will return to power with a thumping majority and will take the work of service and development to new heights," tweeted Nadda.

"I welcome the announcement of the dates for holding elections in five states by the Election Commission of India. I urge all BJP workers to participate in this great festival of democracy with full vigor, following the Covid and all other guidelines given by the Election Commission," he stated in another tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that there is no doubt that his party will return to power in the state.

"BJP will be successful in forming in the government again with overwhelming majority when results for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced on March 10. There should be no doubt about it," he said.

Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said "We're fully prepared for the polls, as per the dates announced by Election Commission. I'd like to appeal to the Election Commission, as well as the Punjab DGP, to ensure a free & fair election, as per EC's guidelines."

Refuting the BJP leadership's claim SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are eager to bid farewell to the BJP government in the upcoming Assembly election.

"People in Uttar Pradesh are set to bid farewell to the BJP government. These dates will mark a huge change in the state. Rules will be followed by Samajwadi Party, but the Election Commission should make sure the ruling party follows these guidelines," said Yadav.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted "ECI has announced the schedule for the elections in 5 states. Congress is fully prepared to fight in unison with- farmers, youth, women, and all our people; against the arrogant & apathetic BJP. We are confident people will bestow faith in @INCIndia once again."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department will continue to conduct raids on opposition party leaders in all the five poll-bound states and the BJP will continue with its tactics of misleading the people.

"As (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar had said, BJP means 'Badka Jhutta Party'," he said.

Expressing hope that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance will bring favorable results for the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Not only AAP, but the voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments. February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP anyway."

"AAP is preparing for a virtual and door-to-door campaign. I'd like to remind the people of Punjab that even a vote for Congress means voting for BJP; this was seen in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and now in Chandigarh, so don't fall into that trap," he added.

"PM Modi already held various political rallies. He's been touring for the past month &has visited UP CM Yogi more than 10-15 times. There's nothing for the ruling party. Only financially weaker parties will face problems; the ruling party is comfortable," said senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Lashing out at the Congress government in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said "People of Punjab are eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable and development-oriented SAD-BSP government, committed to peace and communal harmony. Present rulers had reduced governance to a circus joke. People will heave a sigh of relief that it is over."