Bettiah (West Champaran): Bihar's leading YouTuber, who was on the run after circulating the alleged 'fake news' of a Bihari migrant worker killed by the local people in Tamil Nadu, finally surrendered before the Jagdishpur police station on Saturday. The police were on a lookout for Manish, who was evading arrest after the incident.

However, it was learnt from the sources that due to the mounting pressure from the police, Manish was compelled to surrender before the Bettiah police station. When a joint team of Bettiah police and the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) had gone to execute the property attachment order in an old case on Saturday morning, Manish went to Jagdishpur police station where he was taken into custody.

Confirming the arrest of YouTuber Manish Kashyap, Bettiah Superintendent of Police (SP) Upendra Nath said, "The joint team of Bettiah police and Economic Offences Unit (EOU) were carrying out property attachment order in an old case. When the process of property attachment of Manish's house was going on, the accused came to the police station for surrender." After the arrest, the police produced Manish before the court.

A contingent of the police force arrived at Manish's house situated at Manjhaulia village in the West Champaran district of Bihar. A large crowd and curious onlookers also assembled on the spot. Workers were busy loading household belongings, including door, window frames, fan, furniture, bed and other items on a truck. Top brass from the West Champaran police, including IG, DIG and Bettiah SP, overseeing the operation.

The action was initiated against YouTuber Manish Kashyap in an old case (number 193/21) registered with the Majhaulia police station. The case was registered against Manish in 2021. Manish was on the run since the registration of the case against him. The Patna High Court had rejected Manish's anticipatory bail plea. The police after taking the court's permission, went to Manish's house to attach his property on Saturday.