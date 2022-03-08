Bengaluru: The Karnataka police arrested one of the most wanted Mumbai gangsters, Iliyas Abdul Asif alias Bhackana, in an early morning operation on Tuesday.

According to police, Bhackana, who was staying in a private restaurant, was apprehended by a police team headed by Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vamsi Krishna, Additional SP Lakshmi Ganesh and Anekal Deputy SP M Mallesh during a special operation following inputs about his presence there.

At the time of the arrest, the accused was holding a loaded gun, but the team managed to overpower him, police said adding four live bullets, one pistol, 15 SIM cards and six mobiles had been recovered from his possession.

According to police, the accused was wanted by the Mumbai police in 37 serious crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and drug cases. He was also wanted in a case of assault on businessman Sikandar Raju Luladia at his office in Mumbai. The accused was hiding in Karnataka after the Mumbai police intensified their search for him in the city and other parts of Maharashtra.

Also read: Notorious gangster Ejaz Lakdawala booked in Rs 2 crore ransom case