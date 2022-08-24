New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that he wants Rahul Gandhi to take charge as Congress president. "Currently, I have been assigned with two works -- one as Gujarat observer and the other as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and I am doing my job with honesty and full determination as the election is underway," Gehlot told ANI when he was asked about him being the Congress president as hinted by party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

The CM's remarks came during the Rajasthan government's upcoming Investors Summit "Invest Rajasthan 2022" in New Delhi which started with MoUs Signing Ceremonies. He further added, "I want Rahul Gandhi to take charge as the Congress president. I will try till the last moment that he takes command. He was the president and he should be the president."

The Congress party has completed the internal election process till August 20. The party had announced that the election for the post of president will be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared the stance till now. Hitting at the Central government during his address in the Investors Summit, he said, "It is not right to take political moves these days. It is the era of toppling governments."

"The proceedings of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being discussed everywhere. Even today, they will watch the programme to know who all were present in the event," he added taking a jibe at the Union government. Citing the example of the government in Karnataka, he alleged that a new model has been created by the Centre to topple the stabilised government.

Many people are being raided, he added. Rajasthan is the largest state in India and has abundant natural resources. A strong policy and infrastructure framework has developed in the state over the last few years to support the expansion of the industry. The state, a growing industrial hub, is receiving several investment proposals from the Renewable energy, Mining, ESDM, Minerals, Petrochem, Textile, Tourism, Medical Health, IT, EV and Agro Processing industries.

With the Invest Rajasthan summit scheduled for October 7 to 8, 2022 in Jaipur, the government is committed and ready to deliver the investment. Rajasthan is becoming a strategic location for any investor as it covers about 58 per cent of the DMIC influence area, additionally, the new GAS Grid project is spread over 1730 Kms. The state has also 2 operational SEZs and 9 ICDs which is making it stronger in the ease of doing business. (ANI)