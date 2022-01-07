New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to appear before it on January 31 for an in-person hearing in connection with former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's 'harassment' complaint.

Wankhede had written to the commission alleging harassment following "disclosures" made by NCP minister Malik. The minister had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and had secured a job claiming to be from the Scheduled Caste.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede's father's name was Dawood and not Dyandev. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had led the high-level probe in the cruise drugs case last year wherein actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

While issuing written summons to the Police Commissioner, NCSC Director Kaushal Kumar on Thursday said, "Chairman Vijay Sampla has fixed a meeting with you, in person, on January 31 at 11 am in his chamber at Loknayak Bhawan, New Delhi.

"Accordingly, you are to appear in person, along with an updated action taken report and all relevant documents, including the relevant files, case diaries, to facilitate the hearing."

The NCSC further recommended the state government not to take a final decision in the matter till the investigation is pending with it.

"No final decision in the matter is to be taken by the state government till the pendency of the investigation of the case in the commission. This is as per commission's Rules of Procedure clause 7.2," the NCSC director said in an official letter.

Wankhede has been in the limelight in connection with the Aryan Khan case and was recently accused by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik of faking his caste certificate.

The NCSC is, however, examining the complaint of Wankhede that he was being implicated in a false case.

