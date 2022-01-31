Srinagar (J&K): Farooq Ahmed Wani, a Srinagar resident, is unable to forget the fateful day of January 31, 2010, when his 13-year-old son Wamiq Farooq Wani was killed after a tear gas shell fired from a close distance hit him on his head.

Since then Farooq, a resident of Srinagar's Rainawari locality, has been fighting for justice to see those who killed his son behind the bars.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after offering prayers at his son's grave on Monday, Farooq said, "Even today, in my dream, my son asks me when will justice be done. Even today, I can hear his voice. How can I forget?"

Farooq said that even though the police had earlier claimed that the tear gas was used to quell the protest, the case was registered later (12/2010) and investigations were started but to no avail as he is yet to receive justice.

"Around 128 innocents were killed in 2010. The killings began after the death of my son. His killers were arrested almost five years later," he said but were released on bail.

What has added to the predicament of Farooq is that due to the repeal of Sections 370 and 35A in 2019 and the subsequent outbreak of a global pandemic, court proceedings have been continuously delayed.

