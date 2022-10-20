Bengaluru (Karnataka): Heavy rains across Bengaluru on Wednesday lead to collapse of a wall near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several vehicles parked on the road. Incessant rains battered Bengaluru on Wednesday, with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city.

Metro barricade in front of JDS head office near Mantri Mall in Bengaluru collapsed and cars and bikes were damaged. Cars and bikes were parked next to the barricade. However, six cars and two bikes were damaged due to the collapse of the metro barrier. The owners of the vehicles are upset because of this. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next 5 days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius. Relative humidity of 60-89 percent during morning hours and 26-48 percent during noon is also expected by the weather department.

Last month, Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.

Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains. With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, on Monday many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.

Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport was submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area took tractors to reach their offices. Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)