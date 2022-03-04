Basti (Uttar Pradesh): With the recovery of several slips of VVPAT in the backyard of Mandi Samiti strong-room has raised many eyebrows. This has put officials in a tizzy. After the completion of the sixth phase of UP elections, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were kept at the Mandi Samiti strong-room. The SDM has rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

In the meantime, leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have started staging a protest at the Mandi Samiti. The SDM has pacified the protesting leaders and assured them of action in the matter. A serial number of more than 1000 was found printed on these VVPATs. Several slips were found burnt also, said sources.

More details are awaited.