Sirohi(Rajasthan): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Rajasthan's Abu road on his one-day tour on Tuesday. Dhankar was welcomed at Manpur airstrip by District Collector Dr. Bhanwar Lal, SP Mamta Gupta, MLA Sanyam Lodha, and other officials, where he directly left to participate in the 85th anniversary of Brahma Kumaris program of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan.

At the same time, on reaching the Diamond Hall of the institute, the Vice President and his wife were given a grand welcome. During this, while addressing the program, the Vice President described spirituality as a necessity for life.

He said that when the officials of the institute met him and things that were told to him about knowledge, the essence of life was hidden in those words because that was the knowledge of Gita. He further said, "India has always served the world and even today spiritual institutions are working with the intention of giving something to the world."

During this, he also urged the media to celebrate the Navnirman of India. The Vice President further said, "No one can do what India has done for the world. Our Prime Minister gave free gas connections to 18 crore families. Even thinking about it, I feel scared that such a big work can be done, but what happened shows the picture of our changing India."

Dhankhar said, "India made a big leap last week and today the country has become the 5th largest economy. At the end of this decade, we will be one of the three largest economies of the world."

At the same time, he appreciated the work of the institute and said, "From here, we get the cultural philosophy of India. For human welfare, it is necessary that such institutions should go ahead and work for the welfare of the society."