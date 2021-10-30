w Delhi: Voting to three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats across 14 states are currently underway. The 30 Assembly seats where polling is taking place are situated in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland and the Lok Sabha seats, which are witnessing polling are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The 30 Assembly seats where polling is taking place are situated in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Assam has recorded 12.86 per cent of polling till 9 am

Peaceful polling was reported from most of the polling centres in the constituencies in Assam. While Thowra constituency has recorded the highest 15.12 per cent of polling till 9 am, Bhabanipur constituency 14 pe rcent till 9 am, Tamulpur and Gossaingaon constituencies recorded 12 per cent polling while the Mariani constituency has recorded 11 per cent till 9 am.

Telangana: Voting for Huzurabad by-poll underway

The voting for the bypoll in Telangana's Huzurabad Assembly constituency is underway. Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the Opposition alike.

Bihar: 5.08 pc voters turnout recorded till 9 am

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 5.08 per cent till 9 am in the two Assembly constituencies during the by-elections on Saturday. According to the Election Commission, the Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seat in Darbhanga district recorded 6.45 per cent voters turnout while the Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger district recorded four per cent voters turnout. The by-polls in the two Assembly seats have become a battle of prestige for the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Himachal Pradesh: Voting underway in one Lok Sabha, three assembly seats

Voting for bypolls in Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies and Mandi Lok Sabha seat is underway in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for bypolls began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. ' The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are frontrunners in the Himalayan state. The necessity to conduct a by-election for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies arose due to the deaths of sitting MP and MLAs on the respective seats.

TMC's heavyweight fighting to reclaim seat

Kolkata: Voting for bypolls to the four Assembly constituencies of Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Shantipur in Nadia, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas districts, is underway.

In Dinhata, TMC's heavyweight north Bengal leader Udayan Guha is fighting to reclaim the seat which BJP had snatched from him by a whisker in polls held last April.

The by-election at Dinhata was necessitated by the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who favoured keeping his Lok Sabha membership over sitting in the opposition in West Bengal's assembly.

48 candidates in the fray in MP bypolls

Bhopal: Voting began for by-elections to one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray in four constituencies where straight fights are expected between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Altogether 26,50,004 voters are eligible to exercise franchise during the bypolls.

Of 3,944 polling centres across four constituencies, 865 are deemed as sensitive by the administration. Webcasting has been arranged at 874 polling stations while CCTV cameras have been installed at 361 centres. Sixteen candidates each are in the fray for bypolls to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and Raigaon (SC) Assembly constituency.

In these seats, two ballot units have been placed in each polling centre due to the high number of candidates. Ten candidates are in the fray in Prithvipur and six in Jobat (ST) assembly constituencies.