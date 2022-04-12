Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Over 291 polling stations have been set up for the Khairagarh by-election in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. Out of 291 polling booths, 34 have been declared highly sensitive and 18 sensitive. The election has been going on under the CCTV cameras surveillance. It may be recalled that the by-election was necessitated with the death of sitting MLA and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) leader Devvrat Singh, who died of a heart attack.

The total number of electors for the Khairagarh seat is 2,11,540 wherein 1,06,290 are male voters and 1,05,250 are female electors. On Monday, a team of polling parties, along with election material, was dispatched to the polling stations. Besides, in this by-election, all-women polling stations have been established called 'Sakhi' which is being manned by women personnel. The Election Commission has also made provision for postal ballots for elderly persons, above 80 years of age, and differently-abled. Around 107 applications had been received for the postal ballots, in which 104 persons exercised their franchise, said sources.

Read: Khairagarh Assembly MLA Devvrat Singh dies of heart attack

The by-election for the Khairagarh Assembly seat in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh is treated as a semi-final between Congress and BJP for the 2023 Assembly polls, which are due in the state. Leaders of both the political parties made efforts to woo voters during their campaign. In Khairagarh by-election Congress candidate Yashoda Verma is pitted against BJP candidate Komal Janghel. Narendra Soni is contesting the election on a Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) ticket.