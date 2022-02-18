Bhubaneswar: Voting begins for second phase of panchayat elections in Odisha on Friday. Polling is being conducted from 7 am to 1 pm amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The second phase of the polls is being held at 1,514 panchayats in 68 blocks spread across 30 districts in the state where 747 candidates are in the fray for 186 Zilla Parishad seats.

A total of 62,10,938 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling. Only voters whose names are listed in the ward-wise voters list are being allowed to cast their votes.

In the second phase, the highest voting is being carried out in the Ganjam district with 17 Zilla Parishad seats followed by Mayurbhanj with 12 and Cuttack with 10. Besides, the people of Bhandaripokhari, Boudh, Badamba, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Koraput, Baripada, Nimapada, Chandbali will cast their votes today.

Read: Andhra Pradesh holds Panchayat polls in disputed Kotia