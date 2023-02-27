Ramgarh (Jharkhand) : Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi's husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary. Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

The bye-election in Ramgarh are being held after the disqualification of Congress leader Mamta Devi. Election Commission had announced the bye-elections in seven assembly constituencies. These constituencies include Lakshadweep PC in Lakshadweep, Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

The date of the bye-election is on February 27 while the counting of the votes shall begin on March 2. (PTI)

