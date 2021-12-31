New Delhi: Vinay Kumar Tripathi, General Manager of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur and Senior IRSEE Officer of 1983 batch, has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO of Railway Board by the Cabinet Appointments Committee of the Central Government.

This appointment has been made for six months, starting from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, with an extension of 6 months, i.e. till December 31, 2022.

VK Tripathi has been appointed in place of outgoing Chairman and CEO Sunit Sharma.

The official order stated, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi, General Manager, North Eastern Railway to the post of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board, New Delhi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved six month extension i.e. upto December, 2022."

Also read: Jhansi Railway Station now Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'

Tripathi did B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined railways through Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983. His first posting was as an Assistant Electrical Engineer n Northern Railway.

"In his career, Tripathi has discharged the duties of important post of Electrical Department on Northern, Central & Western railway as well as held key posts of Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Additional General Manager of Western Railway and Additional Member/Traction in Railway Board," Railways informed.

Tripathi played a key role in the commissioning of State of the Art three-phase locomotives and their indigenization, which are now the workhorse of Indian Railways

During his tenure, North Eastern Railway won two Railway Board shields, one in sale management and the other is in the running room category.