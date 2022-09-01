New Delhi: Accused of corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena broke his silence on Thursday evening as many AAP workers remained protesting in the Delhi Assembly and outside Saxena’s residence. Saxena hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the latter of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation".

The LG said that he called for good governance, zero tolerance for corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately, the Delhi CM in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations. I would not be surprised if more baseless personal attacks are made on me and my family, Saxena said. "He should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," he added.

Reacting to the tweets by Saxena, AAP MP Sanjay Singh replied, “So many tweets against Arvind ji? Are you so scared? Should there be zero tolerance against your corruption too? People are telling many of your cases during KVIC tenure. Did you give contract to your daughter without tender? Does Modi ji know about this?”, in twitter.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joining issue with Saxena said, "I didn't have done anything wrong, so I didn't feel scared. I went through investigation but found nothing. My honesty again got proved in front of whole country. Why you feel so afraid of investigation? It seems that the matter is bit messed up," in a tweet.

Earlier, the AAP government in Delhi – led by Kejriwal – had alleged that LG VK Saxena had got Rs 1,400 crore of demonetized currency exchanged from banks through his employees during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).