New Delhi: NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul did not attend the crucial meeting on Thursday between the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Health Ministry over the Covid-19 situation in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand, sources told ETV Bharat.

The meeting happened in the backdrop of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, however, it was not immediately known why Dr Paul skipped it.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefed the Commission about the threat posed by the new Omicron variant which is driving the latest Covid-19 wave in India.

The country registered an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday logging over 90,000 fresh infections and 325 deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday evening.

Calls have come from several quarters seeking a delay in elections after reports of violations of Covid protocols at political rallies in poll-bound states.

Congress, the BJP, and other parties have cancelled their rallies in Uttar Pradesh fearing the same could emerge as super-spreader events.

ECI is expected to announce the poll dates soon.

Last week, Dr Paul said the sudden rise in Covid infections in the country could be due to Omicron variant, and the country should be prepared and added that cases may not be mild.

After the briefing, Dr VK Paul was asked on the election rallies currently going on in poll-bound states where politicians could be seen flouting Covid appropriate behaviour and not wearing masks, to which he replied that the framework of responsibilities to supress transmission applies to everyone.

“I have explained to you the framework of responsibilities of the people, expectations from all of us for ensuring suppression of chain of transmission as well as protection. That applies to all of us,” Dr Paul said.