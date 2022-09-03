Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Saturday removed Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra from his post and appointed him as the Chairman of the Police Housing Corporation. Bhavra, who was on a two-month leave, was about to join back on Sunday while the government appointed Gaurav Yadav as the acting DGP.

According to sources, the government was happy with the performance of acting DGP Yadav and wanted Yadav to continue as the officiating head of the police force. Due to the deteriorating law and order situation amid the Moose Wala murder, AAP has lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha elections and it is suspected that because of the AAP's defeat, the AAP government has removed Bhawra from the DGP post.

VK Bhawra sacked as Punjab DGP; will serve as Chairman of the Police Housing Corporation

According to the Supreme Court procedure, the State government cannot remove a DGP before the completion of two years in office as mentioned in UPSC procedures. Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP during the Charanjit Singh Channi government on the day the model code of conduct came into force on January 8.