Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as the new Mumbai police commissioner. A 1989-batch IPS officer, Vivek Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai top cop.

He will succeed incumbent commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey who is retiring on Thursday. Phansalkar has also served as the Commissioner of Thane since 2018. He will retire in March 2025. The appointment of the top came on a day when Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister amid a political storm triggered by a rebellion by several Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

