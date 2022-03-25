Bhopal: The proposal of building a 'Genocide Museum' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal came from the director of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri, on Friday, alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Agnihotri, who was received by the CM with a shawl in Bhopal, brought up the idea during a tree plantation ceremony in the city's Smart City Park.

Agnihotri, who requested help from the administration in setting up the museum, found an immediate response, with Chouhan saying the government was completely with him and that he should make a detailed plan. "The world has known the pain of Pandit families displaced from Kashmir. Our government will provide space and necessary support for the Genocide Museum," the CM further said.

Also read: Ask Vivek Agnihotri to put film on YouTube, says Kejriwal on tax-free demand for 'Kashmir Files'

As per information, the museum will house documents related to the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir back in 1990. 'The Kashmir Files' delves on the subject, with several state governments having made the film tax-free so far. The film, a box office blockbuster, has raked in more than Rs 200 crore till now, including Rs 3.55 crore in its very first day.

Madhya Pradesh medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang was also present during the ceremony on Friday. "Today, in the Smart City Park, in the august presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, had a soulful meeting with the courageous film director Shri Vivek Agnihotri, who wonderfully portrayed the plight of Kashmiri Pandits on the silver screen. #TheKashmirFiles", Sarang tweeted out in Hindi later in the day.