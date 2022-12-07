Hyderabad: A day after Vivek Agnihotri tendered a written apology in the Delhi High Court in a criminal contempt case for his remarks against a judge, the controversial filmmaker has again tweeted against the judiciary.

"Indian judiciary: - 33 million pending cases - 360 yrs of backlog - Illogical holidays. SC works only 193 days, HC only 210 days, lower courts 245 days (average) - Lack of consistency in the application of laws & rules - 77% people feel it’s the most corrupt institution. Agree?" Agnihotri tweeted.

When he was questioned about his stats, especially one where he claimed 77% of people felt the judiciary was corrupt, the filmmaker shared a picture of a news report based on a survey that claimed so.

Reacting to it, a Supreme Court lawyer tweeted that "newspaper reports are inadmissible in Courts". "Also, tweeting on a "16 years old" newspaper report to call WHOLE JUDICIARY as CORRUPT will give Agnihotri more than he deserves. Let's meet in the Court now. I will mention this before CJI & Attorney General too. Enough is enough," the Twitter handle 'The Legal Man' (@LegalTL) whose bio claims he is a Supreme Court lawyer, tweeted.

The filmmaker's terse remarks came a day after he tendered a written apology in the Delhi High Court for his remarks against a judge, who he had accused of bias in granting relief to activist Gautam Navlakha, but the court directed him to appear before it and "show remorse in person".

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh asked if Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' is hogging the limelight again over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks against it, has any difficulty in appearing before the court in person.

"We are asking him (Agnihotri) to remain present because he is the alleged contemnor. Does he have any difficulty to appear before this court? He has to be present and show remorse in person.