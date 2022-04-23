Mangaluru (Karnataka): A visually impaired student won a gold medal in the Masters examination at Mangaluru in Karnataka. Anwith G Kumar, a graduate student from Chitranjali city of Mangaluru in Karnataka, has won a gold medal in Political Science scoring 82 percent from Mangalore University.

The top scorer of the university lost his eyesight at the age of 12 when he was studying in Class 6 but his mother encouraged him and he was able to score good marks in all the examinations. He started his initial studies with the help of braille scripts and continued it up to SSLC but later on he switched onto general mode of studies. His classmates have also been very supportive of him in his learning.

AGiving the exams with the help of assistants Anwith got 87 per cent in SSLC, 88.1 per cent in PUC, 89 per cent in BA, and 82 per cent in MA Masters. Apart from his gold medal in MA he also has gold medal in his graduation. He is aiming to become a college lecturer.

Anwith G Kumar said, "I am here because of the environment and the support I got from everybody. My classmates and lecturers supported me while I was doing a BA. The same amount of support I have received while doing my MA. It wasn't difficult for me at all. The professors gave me the materials I needed during the exam. This immense support from everyone will also help me to achieve more in the future”.