Ranchi: Visually challenged cricketer Sujit Munda from Ranchi in Jharkhand has been selected for the visually impaired T20 World Cup commencing from December 6 at Faridabad in Haryana. Gritty Sujit always strived for the best despite his visual impairment. Sujit never allowed his eyesight problem to become an impediment to achieving success in his life. Sujit Munda is crazy about playing cricket and always honed his skills to excel in life. Meanwhile, people are making a beeline to his house after hearing news about Sujit that he has been shortlisted for the visually impaired T20 World Cup.

Read: Jharkhand administration gifts TV set to parents of FIFA U-17 skipper Ashtam Oraon

Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for Sujit Munda. Jubilant Sujit said, "My physical shortcomings never became a hindrance to achieving success in my life. My morale always remained high and strived to excel in the sports arena. Besides, I was keen on bringing laurels for the state and country."

Speaking further, Sujit said, "The government should come forward to hone the skills of talented players so that the country will get more such players like me. The visually challenged players should be provided with assistance by the government. Besides, making them available the required resources." "Our country is hosting the game and 11 countries have been taking part in the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired. I am hoping that our country shall retain the World Cup title."