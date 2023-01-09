New Delhi: A Vistara plane en route to Bhubaneswar returned to the national capital on Monday after experiencing a hydraulic system issue and aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the incident, according to sources. The sources said the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.

Vistara's A320 aircraft VT-TNV operating the flight UK-781 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was involved in an air turnback due to a hydraulic system issue. The plane made a priority landing at Delhi airport, a senior DGCA official said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the official added. There was no immediate comment from Vistara on the incident.