Varanasi: A Mumbai-bound Vistara Airlines flight UK 622 made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in the district on Friday after a bird hit. As the pilot alerted ATC (Air Traffic Control) about the hit, immediately the plane was given permission to land with all passengers and crew members safely.

Varanasi Airport Director, Aryama Sanyal said, "Vistara Airlines flight UK 622 took off from Varanasi Airport to Mumbai at 4:11 pm. Shortly after taking off, there was information about a bird hitting the plane. After which, the pilot immediately contacted ATC and sought permission to land. On this, an emergency landing of the aircraft was made at the Varanasi airport at 4:40 pm.

The director further said that the aircraft and passengers are safe. "Along with the aircraft experts, checks were also done on the runway and apron but no bird remains have been found. There is a possibility that the bird might have collided in the sky itself. For now, after conducting the investigation, further decisions will be taken," he added.